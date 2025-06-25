Sylvest Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sylvest Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

