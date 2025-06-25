White Pine Investment CO Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 453.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

