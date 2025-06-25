Contrasting Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) & News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares News and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News 5.18% 5.64% 3.09% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for News and Empire Post Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 0 0 2 4.00 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Given Empire Post Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Empire Post Media is more favorable than News.

14.6% of News shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of News shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares News and Empire Post Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $10.09 billion 1.88 $266.00 million $0.86 38.98 Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

News has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Post Media.

Summary

News beats Empire Post Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About News

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Empire Post Media

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc. is an entertainment company pursuing opportunities in the television field, based on bringing cost-effective production methodology and 3D technology to established television genres. The Firm focuses on three key areas in the television industry: post-production services; 2D to 3D conversion; and the creation, development, production and marketing of 2D/3D television programming. The company was founded by Peter Dunn on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

