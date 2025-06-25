BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Head-To-Head Contrast

BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS – Get Free Report) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlastGard International and Energy Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $144.95 million 4.60 $23.05 million $0.37 33.05

Profitability

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than BlastGard International.

This table compares BlastGard International and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 15.21% 9.96% 8.75%

Volatility & Risk

BlastGard International has a beta of -4.03, meaning that its stock price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BlastGard International and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlastGard International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Recovery 0 1 2 3 3.33

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $18.88, indicating a potential upside of 54.33%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than BlastGard International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of BlastGard International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats BlastGard International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlastGard International

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

