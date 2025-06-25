Head-To-Head Comparison: DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of DBM Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Omega Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBM Global and Omega Flex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DBM Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex $101.68 million 3.35 $18.01 million $1.72 19.64

Profitability

Omega Flex has higher revenue and earnings than DBM Global.

This table compares DBM Global and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBM Global N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex 17.40% 21.09% 16.89%

Dividends

DBM Global pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Omega Flex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omega Flex pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Flex has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Omega Flex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

DBM Global has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Flex has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Flex beats DBM Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBM Global

(Get Free Report)

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling. It also fabricates trusses and girders; provides fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks; provides integrated solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation, as well as facility services, including maintenance, repair, and installation. In addition, the company manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. It provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as high- and low-rise buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. DBM Global Inc. is a subsidiary of DBM Global Intermediate Holdco Inc.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, fabricating distributors, wholesalers, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.