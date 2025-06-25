300 Shares in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $721.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $709.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.70. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $733.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,840.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

