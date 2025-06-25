Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2,256.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,628,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

