Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.