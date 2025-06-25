Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $4.16 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

