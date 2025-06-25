Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $382.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

