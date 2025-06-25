Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

