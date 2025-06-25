E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $889.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $763.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $914.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.39.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

