iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 10.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $37,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.