PMV Capital Advisers LLC Sells 16,042 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PMV Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 395,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 220,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.