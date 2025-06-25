23,375 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Balance Wealth LLC

Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

