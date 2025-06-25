Corundum Group Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MDT opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

