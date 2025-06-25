Field & Main Bank Has $477,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

