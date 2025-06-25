Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.