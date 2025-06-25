Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.6% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

