Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,057 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.2% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 254.6% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of BX opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

