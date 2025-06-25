Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Cut by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 108,446 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,680,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

