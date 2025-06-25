Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by NRI Wealth Management LC

NRI Wealth Management LC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,115 shares of company stock worth $18,324,718 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 2.8%

MA stock opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.13 and a 200-day moving average of $545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $508.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.