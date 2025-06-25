Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 109.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 240,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Deere & Company by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,081,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 140.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $514.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

