FFG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FFG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.7% of FFG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after buying an additional 438,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after buying an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after buying an additional 752,275 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.4%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $278.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.