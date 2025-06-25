U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lessened by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,153 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

