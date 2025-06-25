Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 356.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $99,528.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at $87,599,296.98. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,398. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

