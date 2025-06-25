CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 163,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,919. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,323,000 after buying an additional 319,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,130,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

