S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 467 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.