iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IJR stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

