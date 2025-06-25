Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,922.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,887.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,892.40. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,442.41 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total value of $1,284,841.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,453,786.92. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.