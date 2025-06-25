Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.24.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $757.29. The company had a trading volume of 110,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,648. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $758.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $653.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.07. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

