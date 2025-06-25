Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 380 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

