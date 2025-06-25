Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.87. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

