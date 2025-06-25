Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

