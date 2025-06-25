Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3%

VEA stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

