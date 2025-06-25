Head-To-Head Comparison: Otis Worldwide (OTIS) & Its Rivals

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Otis Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otis Worldwide and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide $14.26 billion $1.65 billion 25.58 Otis Worldwide Competitors $4.73 billion $501.64 million 19.04

Otis Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Otis Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Otis Worldwide has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otis Worldwide’s competitors have a beta of 12.18, indicating that their average share price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Otis Worldwide pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Otis Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide 10.83% -31.72% 14.60% Otis Worldwide Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Otis Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 2 4 1 0 1.86 Otis Worldwide Competitors 337 2440 3093 123 2.50

Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $100.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Otis Worldwide’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Otis Worldwide competitors beat Otis Worldwide on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

