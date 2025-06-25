Head to Head Survey: Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) vs. Covestro (OTC:COVTY)

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report) and Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35% Covestro -1.84% -3.91% -1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ero Copper and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 0 0 0 0.00 Covestro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Given Ero Copper’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Covestro.

This table compares Ero Copper and Covestro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A Covestro $15.56 billion 0.86 -$214.29 million ($1.10) -32.30

Ero Copper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covestro.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Covestro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Covestro

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including polycarbonates, precursors for coatings and adhesives, MDI specialties and polyols, thermoplastic polyurethanes, specialty films, and elastomers that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for solar panel frames, laptops, floodlights, and electric vehicle batteries. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.