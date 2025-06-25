DORVAL Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DORVAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after acquiring an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.39. The firm has a market cap of $275.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

