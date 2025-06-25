Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $522,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $192.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.