Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

