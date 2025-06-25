Gray Private Wealth LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gray Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

