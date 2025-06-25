Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 600.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 58,163 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

DVN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

