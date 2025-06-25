T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 266.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

