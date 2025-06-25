Steph & Co. Purchases 216 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

