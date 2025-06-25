JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,177 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $545,000. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8%

JEPI opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.