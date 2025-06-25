Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.