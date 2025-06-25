Best Water Stocks To Consider – June 22nd

PepsiCo, CocaCola, Home Depot, Progressive, and RTX are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is supplying, treating, distributing or managing water resources and infrastructure. By investing in water stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growing global demand for clean water, wastewater treatment and water-efficiency technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock remained flat at $129.07 on Friday. 22,843,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of CocaCola stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $68.84. 40,840,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,984,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $350.21. 8,001,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $261.26. 8,877,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,173. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.47. Progressive has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,218,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.48. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Further Reading