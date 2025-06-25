Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ECL opened at $266.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.