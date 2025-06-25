Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 55,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

