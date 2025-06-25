HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 17,971 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

